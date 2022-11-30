Sign up
128 / 365
The Crescent
Another photo of The Crescent taken at angle to show how you can walk through the arches around the front of the hotel
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Maryej43
@maryej43
129
photos
10
followers
21
following
35% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
walkway
,
crescent
,
buxton
,
arches
,
georgian
