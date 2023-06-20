Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Reflecting my life
Reflection … he was in the perfect place and by time I was ready to take his photo he moved .. which is why the leaves are in front of his neck
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Maryej43
@maryej43
0
365
20th June 2023 12:32pm
green
reflection
water
bird
leaves
fly
