Previous
149 / 365
Prickly
Thistles … love all the spikes
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Maryej43
@maryej43
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
thistle
,
prickly
,
spikes
,
stems
,
thistles
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done
June 25th, 2023
