Project 365 - January 4, 2021 by maryganska
1 / 365

Project 365 - January 4, 2021

My first self-portrait. This year my goal is to improve in my craft and be more confident in using my speedlight (and maybe learn OCF while I'm at it!). No time like the present. :)
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Mary Ganska

@maryganska
Lisa
It is a lovely self-portrait. I love the colours and your warm expression.
January 4th, 2021  
