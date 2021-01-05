Previous
Next
Project 365 - January 5, 2021 by maryganska
2 / 365

Project 365 - January 5, 2021

I didn't feel creative but was enjoying checking on all my plants - I had none pre-COVID, and now I am nurturing ones like this little baby pilea.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Mary Ganska

@maryganska
I am a person who has always loved photography but has felt intimidated to really learn it - however, in the last two years I've...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise