11 / 365
Project 365 - January 14, 2021
Andrew and I took some time to play one of our Christmas gifts and a favorite new game about National Parks. It makes me realize how many parks we still have to see! Going to drive past a few on my way to Texas on Saturday.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Mary Ganska
@maryganska
I am a person who has always loved photography but has felt intimidated to really learn it - however, in the last two years I've...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Project 365 - 2021
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th January 2021 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
