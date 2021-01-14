Previous
Project 365 - January 14, 2021 by maryganska
11 / 365

Project 365 - January 14, 2021

Andrew and I took some time to play one of our Christmas gifts and a favorite new game about National Parks. It makes me realize how many parks we still have to see! Going to drive past a few on my way to Texas on Saturday.
Mary Ganska

