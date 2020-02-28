Command

2 Peter 3:1-3 Dear friends, this is now my second letter to you. I have written both of them as reminders to stimulate you to wholesome thinking. I want you to recall the words spoken in the past by the holy prophets and the command given by our Lord and Savior through your apostles. Above all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires.

Photo taken of the Statue of St. Peter in Olney, Maryland in front of St. Peters the Apostle Catholic Church.

Rethink Church Lent Photo-a-Day challenge Day 3