Serve by marylandgirl58
Serve

1 Peter 4:10. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.
Photo taken at Montgomery MedStar Hospital Olney, MD 2.29.20 I am a nurse.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
