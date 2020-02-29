Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
289 / 365
Serve
1 Peter 4:10. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.
Photo taken at Montgomery MedStar Hospital Olney, MD 2.29.20 I am a nurse.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
713
photos
59
followers
156
following
79% complete
View this month »
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Latest from all albums
39
179
288
40
180
203
289
290
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
29th February 2020 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
medical
,
building
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close