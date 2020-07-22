Previous
Feeling Fluffy by marylandgirl58
326 / 365

Feeling Fluffy

A storm was coming in and he ruffled his feathers in the wind
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful close up capture
July 23rd, 2020  
