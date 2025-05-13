Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Turtle
Big guy hanging out a the Brookside Gardens Pond
Today was a cold and miserable rainy day, so I spent time today practicing editing with Luminar Neo. All photos today are mostly older photos with some creative editing and practicing.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th May 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
pond
,
turtles
,
@marylandgirl59
