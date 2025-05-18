Previous
The Arches National Par from Afar by marylandgirl58
The Arches National Par from Afar

Moab Utah

2021
Joyce Ann 🐶

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
My wife and I were out to Moab in 2021, so I have a real good idea of the majesty that you saw when you shot this one. The colors are simply stunning. On your next landscape image, look for the tool in your editing kit that will help you level the horizon. It will take your shots to the next level! And ....thanks for the Follow!
May 19th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@ggshearron Thanks, I did level it, but maybe it didn't take. Resubmitted it. Thanks for the follow back
May 19th, 2025  
