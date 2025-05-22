Sign up
Photo 375
Hiding
I don't know how I managed to make him sharp behind a blurred flower. But I love how it came out.
Spent the day at a butterfly exhibit for practicing my art. I always enjoy this 🦋🌸
I took over 400 photographs this morning at the exhibit. I have many more to share tomorrow.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows, Comments, and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when...
1180
photos
84
followers
263
following
102% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album One
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd May 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
butterflies
,
@marylandgirl58
