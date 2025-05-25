Toxic Berkeley Pit

Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana is a unique tourist site. This is not a water hole that visitors can swim in or go boating in, nor it is a typical beautiful landscape you would view or take photos of to cherish the memory. Rather it is today a reflection of its grim history.



Once an open-pit copper mine, today it is a pit of acidic waste filled with dangerous chemicals such as copper and arsenic. The pit has slowly filled with water over the years, making it resemble a lake.



Taking a dip here is far from wise, as the water is deadly. In fact, the pit has had issues with birds landing in the pit and dying. The water here is so deadly Berkeley Pit is often even called the “Lake of Death” by some.



