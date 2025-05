Remembering the Fallen

My parents are buried here, along with my Uncle and his wife, my sister, and my cousin. My Dad was a WWII Vet, my uncle a Korean War Vet. My brother is buried in another veteran cemetery in Idaho. He was a Vietnam Vet.

This photo was taken with my iPhone when my daughter and I went to place flowers on their graves. I happened to capture it as Caisson Horses and a casket were being taken to its resting place.