Watercolor Bluebird by marylandgirl58
Photo 381

Watercolor Bluebird

I went back to work today after a nice little vacation of a few days off. It is also raining, so not much in the photography happened today.
For fun, I practiced my editing and artistic skills with an older photo. I think it looks like watercolor.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular.
Diane ace
It does look like a watercolor! I like it--nice focus on the bluebird.
May 28th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@eudora Thank you! I feel accomplished! 😊
May 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh it does. 😊
May 28th, 2025  
