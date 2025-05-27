Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Watercolor Bluebird
I went back to work today after a nice little vacation of a few days off. It is also raining, so not much in the photography happened today.
For fun, I practiced my editing and artistic skills with an older photo. I think it looks like watercolor.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
3
0
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
Album
Album One Main
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st May 2022 5:06pm
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
bluebird
,
editing
,
watercolor
Diane
ace
It does look like a watercolor! I like it--nice focus on the bluebird.
May 28th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@eudora
Thank you! I feel accomplished! 😊
May 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh it does. 😊
May 28th, 2025
