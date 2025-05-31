Old Point Loma Lighthouse Reimagined

The original Point Loma Lighthouse is a historic lighthouse located on the Point Loma peninsula at the mouth of San Diego Bay in San Diego, California. It is situated within Cabrillo National Monument.
I took this picture long ago in San Diego on my iPhone4s. It took the best photos and I never felt I had the same look to them once I moved on to newer phones with "better" cameras. This version is an artistic remake of the photo using Luminar Neo. I was busy with other things and attempted to take a few pics with my powershot but did not like any of them. So today I ended up working on and posting this photo remake.
The original photo was taken in May of 2013 on a trip with my mom to see my brother and his wife. My mom and brother have both since passed. I miss them both so I dedicate this to them.