Old Point Loma Lighthouse Reimagined

The original Point Loma Lighthouse is a historic lighthouse located on the Point Loma peninsula at the mouth of San Diego Bay in San Diego, California. It is situated within Cabrillo National Monument.I took this picture long ago in San Diego on my iPhone4s. It took the best photos and I never felt I had the same look to them once I moved on to newer phones with "better" cameras. This version is an artistic remake of the photo using Luminar Neo. I was busy with other things and attempted to take a few pics with my powershot but did not like any of them. So today I ended up working on and posting this photo remake.The original photo was taken in May of 2013 on a trip with my mom to see my brother and his wife. My mom and brother have both since passed. I miss them both so I dedicate this to them.Original photo here: https://365project.org/marylandgirl58/odds-and-ends-2/2017-01-10