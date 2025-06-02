Network Ports - My Day

Well, since this is a photo a day site, I haven't been great at getting photos everyday. And now I have begun a big project at work that will give me even less time to take my camera for a spin.



So what do I do for work? You may think I work in IT. Well, I do, BUT....I am actually an Registered Nurse and after receiving my Masters degree in 2015, I am officially a Nurse Informaticist and a Project Manager. My projects often include bringing technology to our hospital, such as Virtual Nursing, Patient Positive Identification (PPID) Lab Printers, Electronic Whiteboards, etc. Today we are installing new network jacks to put PPID and Continuous EEG systems into each patient's room along with a new IPTV for patient's enjoyment. So this is my picture today. 😂



No editing was needed, other than making a collage.



I used to work as a nurse on the floors and in the ICU (for about 20 years, but I had a Computer Science Degree first and decided to combine the two careers. Now I am getting ready to retire after 30 years with the hospital within the next year! I will have more time for photography!