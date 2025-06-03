Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 389
Rose Bush Revenge
My roses were beautiful, but the bush is now bug infested and/or diseased.
Revenge was the Capture52 word for this past week and I struggled to come up with something until I looked at my rose bush....😂
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
1251
photos
116
followers
384
following
106% complete
View this month »
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Latest from all albums
293
67
120
30
12
388
294
389
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Album One Main
Taken
3rd June 2025 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
rosebush
,
@marylandgirl58
,
52wc-2025-w22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close