Previous
Rose Bush Revenge by marylandgirl58
Photo 389

Rose Bush Revenge

My roses were beautiful, but the bush is now bug infested and/or diseased.

Revenge was the Capture52 word for this past week and I struggled to come up with something until I looked at my rose bush....😂
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact