Willow Tree B&W "Snap" - Georgia O'Keefe Style

So I did some research on Georgia O'Keefe and her photography. She learned photography from a friend and used her photos as "sketches" to use as a tool for her paintings. She called them "Snaps". She took photos of everyday things but her focus was on lighting of the subject of her photos. Taking them from different angles until she achieved the lighting she was interested in. I attempted to do the same, taking this photo in the late afternoon when the sun was lower in the sky. As you can, see the lighting is focused on the mid center of the tree trunk. One of her cameras was a polaroid which I found interesting. I hope I did this willow justice in a Georgia O'Keefe Style.