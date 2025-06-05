Previous
Gate with Clematis Vine by marylandgirl58
Gate with Clematis Vine

One of my favorite sites along the walking path.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Lin ace
That deep purple is gorgeous!
June 6th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@linnypinny Yes, it is a really pretty clematis! Thanks for the follow!
June 6th, 2025  
