Photo 391
Gate with Clematis Vine
One of my favorite sites along the walking path.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
flowers
gates
clematis
@marylandgirl58
Lin
ace
That deep purple is gorgeous!
June 6th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@linnypinny
Yes, it is a really pretty clematis! Thanks for the follow!
June 6th, 2025
