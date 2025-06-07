Previous
Thumberbergia by marylandgirl58
Photo 392

Thumberbergia

I just love this delicate plant. This is my new plant. I grew one last year and just loved it. It bloomed well into October!

*I haven't been able to get out to do any photography this busy week, but I did manage a few today.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

@marylandgirl58
