Photo 392
Thumberbergia
I just love this delicate plant. This is my new plant. I grew one last year and just loved it. It bloomed well into October!
*I haven't been able to get out to do any photography this busy week, but I did manage a few today.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
@marylandgirl58
