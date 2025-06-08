Sign up
Previous
Photo 393
Farmers Market Haul
Picked up plants for my Patio today at the Farmers Market. They always have great plants. Cheaper too.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
0
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Album One Main
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
8th June 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
market
,
herbs
,
@marylandgirl58
Maggiemae
ace
Definitely agree - proper plants, not forced for sale only!
June 9th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@maggiemae
😊 agreed!
June 9th, 2025
