Previous
Photo 398
Happy Birthday Chanel!
Chanel turned 15 yo today and had a visit with the vet. They celebrated her birthday and even made a post for their page on FB. I did not take the photo (the vet tech did), but I edited it to give it some oomph!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
birthday
,
@marylandgirl58
