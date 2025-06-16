Previous
Cardinal Beauty by marylandgirl58
Cardinal Beauty

I found photos I never processed or shared (I have many as I am sure you do too). I took some time to relax and process. all of them are very summery.
This is from 2016 in my neighbor's yard
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
