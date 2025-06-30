Sign up
Previous
Photo 413
Hibiscus Bud
It is getting ready to bloom and as I suspected it will most likely be red.
*It has been hard to get out in the heat and I start Jury duty tomorrow. Hopefully I won't be selected but that will really put a crimp on my style if I do. 🤣 All I have are garden photos.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th June 2025 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
@marylandgirl58
