Banana Man by marylandgirl58
Photo 417

Banana Man

Koda's favorite toy is a stuffed banana dog squeaker toy. He loves it and will play "fetch" if you throw it. Silly cat.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Aly Clark
Sweet
July 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
July 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Sweet capture
July 5th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely capture
July 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous, lovely shot of your banana man.
July 5th, 2025  
