Photo 419
Gladiolus
They are starting to bloom in my garden. There are a couple more getting close.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
4
2
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th July 2025 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
@marylandgirl58
Janis
So pretty, 🌸
July 8th, 2025
Jo
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2025
Marj
ace
Fabulous !
July 8th, 2025
