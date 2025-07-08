Previous
Morning Coffee by marylandgirl58
Photo 420

Morning Coffee

My God-daughter was asking me this morning what I was doing. She lives in Portland, Or. I sent her a photo. ☕️
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
July 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact