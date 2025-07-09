Previous
Swallowtail in the Garden by marylandgirl58
Swallowtail in the Garden

in my neighbor’s garden actually and the first butterfly I’ve seen outside this summer!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
July 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous, the butterfly almost doesn’t look real! Love the bokeh background.
July 10th, 2025  
