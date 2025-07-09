Sign up
Photo 421
Swallowtail in the Garden
in my neighbor’s garden actually and the first butterfly I’ve seen outside this summer!
9th July 2025
Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
butterfly
summer
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous
July 10th, 2025
Dorothy
Gorgeous, the butterfly almost doesn’t look real! Love the bokeh background.
July 10th, 2025
