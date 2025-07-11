Previous
Magnolia in Bloom by marylandgirl58
Photo 423

Magnolia in Bloom

I’m generally not a big fan of magnolia trees, but this one was exceptionally pretty. It was the only flower on the tree I like the patterns in the stamen.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact