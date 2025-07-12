Previous
In the style of Imogen Cunningham by marylandgirl58
In the style of Imogen Cunningham

I joined 52Frames today and their challenge this week is "in the style of.... So I played with my Magnolia from yesterday to see if I could capture the artistry of Imogen Cunningham.

About Imogen Cunningham:
When you think of classical botanical photography, Imogen Cunningham is the artist who comes to mind. Her understanding of natural forms, light and shadow was a rare talent. It’s a little-known fact that Cunningham also loved photographing human subjects. She was especially fascinated by the hands of artists and musicians.

One of the plants Cunningham was most interested in was the magnolia. She spent two years entirely devoted to its botanical study.
Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Christine Sztukowski
Very picturesque
July 13th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
A lovely study!
The stamen would make a great abstract if you could get in closer.
July 13th, 2025  
narayani
Stunning in b&w
July 13th, 2025  
summerfield
i was going to do Immogen Cunningham but i opted for an easier Georgia O'Keefe. this is well taken, Joyce Ann. i quite like it. aces!
July 13th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
@365projectorgchristine thank you!
@anniesue great suggestion! I will play with it.
@narayani thanks so much!
July 13th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
@summerfield thank you very much! Are you on 52Frames? I would like to follow you.
July 13th, 2025  
summerfield
@marylandgirl58 - yes, i am. i have the same handle as here.
July 13th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
@summerfield 😊
July 13th, 2025  
Stunning, beautifully captured
July 13th, 2025  
