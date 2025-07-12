In the style of Imogen Cunningham

I joined 52Frames today and their challenge this week is "in the style of.... So I played with my Magnolia from yesterday to see if I could capture the artistry of Imogen Cunningham.



About Imogen Cunningham:

When you think of classical botanical photography, Imogen Cunningham is the artist who comes to mind. Her understanding of natural forms, light and shadow was a rare talent. It’s a little-known fact that Cunningham also loved photographing human subjects. She was especially fascinated by the hands of artists and musicians.



One of the plants Cunningham was most interested in was the magnolia. She spent two years entirely devoted to its botanical study.