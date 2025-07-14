Previous
Gerbera in Blooming Stage by marylandgirl58
Gerbera in Blooming Stage

So this is the Gerbera plant I bought with Yellow and maroon colored flowers. this one sure looks red! We shall see as it continues to open up.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 15th, 2025  
