Rubber Ducky by marylandgirl58
Photo 428

Rubber Ducky

Believe it or not this is in the front yard of a $2 to $3 million home in Bethesda, Maryland. I pass it whenever I go to a Womans Club meeting at a certain member’s house. Crazy!!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
@marylandgirl58
summerfield
what else can one do with lots and lots of money? buy a silver rubber duck!
July 17th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
@summerfield haha yup!!! 🤣
July 17th, 2025  
