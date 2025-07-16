Sign up
Photo 428
Rubber Ducky
Believe it or not this is in the front yard of a $2 to $3 million home in Bethesda, Maryland. I pass it whenever I go to a Womans Club meeting at a certain member’s house. Crazy!!
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
duck
,
structure
,
@marylandgirl58
summerfield
ace
what else can one do with lots and lots of money? buy a silver rubber duck!
July 17th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@summerfield
haha yup!!! 🤣
July 17th, 2025
