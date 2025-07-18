Previous
Storm in the Distance by marylandgirl58
Photo 430

Storm in the Distance

This was last night as I was getting ready for bed. It was pretty dramatic in color, but even more so in B&W so I went with it.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Wow - such drama and a real ominous feel!
I like the rain dropping out at the bottom of the clouds.
July 18th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Emotional
July 18th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@pattyblue @vaiguo Thank you!
July 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks so dramatic. We have had thunderstorms here all evening and finally they seem to have moved on
July 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these amazing clouds!
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact