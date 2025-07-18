Sign up
Previous
Photo 430
Storm in the Distance
This was last night as I was getting ready for bed. It was pretty dramatic in color, but even more so in B&W so I went with it.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
5
3
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1410
photos
136
followers
411
following
117% complete
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
35
426
323
295
427
428
429
430
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th July 2025 8:19pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
storms
,
@marylandgirl58
Pat
Wow - such drama and a real ominous feel!
I like the rain dropping out at the bottom of the clouds.
July 18th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Emotional
July 18th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@pattyblue
@vaiguo
Thank you!
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks so dramatic. We have had thunderstorms here all evening and finally they seem to have moved on
July 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these amazing clouds!
July 18th, 2025
