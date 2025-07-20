Previous
Coral Gladiolus by marylandgirl58
Photo 432

Coral Gladiolus

Another gladiolus bloomed and this one is a coral color.

20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Kathy ace
Lovely. Don't see these flowers much around here. Probably because they don't stand tall very long.
July 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@randystreat They take all summer to get to this stage and they fall over easily! I like them but they are all show and no substance! LOL!
July 21st, 2025  
