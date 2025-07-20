Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 432
Coral Gladiolus
Another gladiolus bloomed and this one is a coral color.
Thanks for views, comments and favs!
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Kathy
ace
Lovely. Don't see these flowers much around here. Probably because they don't stand tall very long.
July 21st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@randystreat
They take all summer to get to this stage and they fall over easily! I like them but they are all show and no substance! LOL!
July 21st, 2025
