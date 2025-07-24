Sign up
Photo 436
Old Building in B&W
This building sits on the edge of the grounds of a church nearby. I was drawn to the shadows on the building.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Tags
shadows
,
building
,
@marylandgirl58
