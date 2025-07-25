Sign up
Previous
Photo 437
In the Garden
Not much photo taking today. busy with other things.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
7
2
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
dog
,
@marylandgirl58
narayani
ace
Very cute pawtrait
July 25th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@narayani
Thank you 😌❤️🐾
July 25th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a sweet shot!
July 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw so cute.
July 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Adorable pup!
July 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Very cute
July 26th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@mccarth1
@onewing
@bjywamer
@whippy
Thank you all!
July 26th, 2025
