Floral Composition

Photo was shot with a white balance setting of 10000 Kelvin. A nearby lamp was also on which added to the warmness. Only adjustments consisted of the usual developing tools were added using Luminar Neo. I learned a lot about white balance and took many photos using different lighting/color modes. I also shot the same composition in tungsten (see other related photo) but I liked how artsy this photo looked! It really made the flowers look like a painting even though no "painterly" editing was done.



Flowers given to us in memory of our cat, Koda, who crossed the rainbow bridge this week.