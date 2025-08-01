Previous
Floral Composition
Floral Composition

Photo was shot with a white balance setting of 10000 Kelvin. A nearby lamp was also on which added to the warmness. Only adjustments consisted of the usual developing tools were added using Luminar Neo. I learned a lot about white balance and took many photos using different lighting/color modes. I also shot the same composition in tungsten (see other related photo) but I liked how artsy this photo looked! It really made the flowers look like a painting even though no "painterly" editing was done.

Flowers given to us in memory of our cat, Koda, who crossed the rainbow bridge this week.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful glow. Sorry to hear you lost your cat.
