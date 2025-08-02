Previous
Signs of Fall??
Signs of Fall??

It’s only August 2nd and the trees are already turning. It was in the 70s most of the day but got into the low 80s. This is after weeks of 90-100° temperatures.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Shirley ace
Lovely colours
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Shush!!!
August 2nd, 2025  
