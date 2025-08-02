Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Signs of Fall??
It’s only August 2nd and the trees are already turning. It was in the 70s most of the day but got into the low 80s. This is after weeks of 90-100° temperatures.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
2
1
Tags
trees
,
@marylandgirl58
Shirley
ace
Lovely colours
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Shush!!!
August 2nd, 2025
