Previous
Photo 446
A Beautiful Day to Paint
It was a gorgeous day to paint outside this morning.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
2
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1472
photos
143
followers
414
following
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
85
443
334
444
42
445
446
43
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd August 2025 9:00am
Tags
@marylandgirl58
Eric Klopfer
Nice shot
August 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You are a very talented perskn
August 4th, 2025
