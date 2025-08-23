Previous
Geraniums by marylandgirl58
Photo 465

Geraniums

These lovely flowers were in my neihbor’s yard. I just had to look over the fence from my back door to capture them.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful color and capture.
August 24th, 2025  
Janis
I love geraniums ❤️
August 24th, 2025  
