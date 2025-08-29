Sign up
Photo 471
_DSC0859
Starting to struggle getting daily photos. It has been way cooler than normal and the insects and flowers don’t like it. Hoping the weather will warm a little bit over the weekend. I would like to get more butterfly and hummingbird photos.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album One Main
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
29th August 2025 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
@marylandgirl58
