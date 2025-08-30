Previous
New Garden by marylandgirl58
Photo 472

New Garden

I have had a lot of work done on my home over the last few years and this was the final project. I want to retire early next year, but I wanted my home to be in good shape and ready for me for the next few years until I transition to something more suitable for aging gracefully. I live in a three story townhome. My front garden was out of control and since my side walk was just recently replaced, I thought it would look nicer if I spruced up the garden. A small stone wall was built, although my contractor and I decided it needs some flat stone or slate on top to finish it up. I had a ton of canna lilly’s removed because they were overtaking the garden and the other plants were relocated in a more cohesive way. Anyway, this was my day.
