Caterpillar at Work by marylandgirl58
Caterpillar at Work

Working on the Chrysalis stage.
My neighbor has several Monarch caterpillars in her yard. She is lovingly helping them to get to their coming out party!

Within an hour this caterpillar was snuggly in his cocoon.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

