Photo 482
Last of Summer’s Sunflowers
It was a beautiful day today. I tried to get some photos, but the lake I like to walk around was devoid of wildlife. This appears to be the end of my sunflower crop this year. I have so enjoyed them!
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
summer
,
sunflower
,
@marylandgirl58
narayani
ace
I love growing sunflowers too
September 15th, 2025
