First to leave by marylandgirl58
Photo 485

First to leave

This caterpillar/butterfly emerged yesterday from his Chrysalis. I missed the process but I was thrilled. I had to keep him overnight because it was evening time and too cool to let go. This one is a male.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

@marylandgirl58
Rick ace
Beautiful.
September 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous fav I love monarchs
September 19th, 2025  
