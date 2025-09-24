Previous
It’s Finished - 3 Years Later by marylandgirl58
It’s Finished - 3 Years Later

A Covid project finally completed. Not a great photo of me, but I am happy that I finished this. It is the first time I have made a sweater.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Annie-Sue ace
you look content - as you should with your long project coming to an end :-) I like the wide ?welt??
September 24th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
You will be so happy to wear this, it looks very soft wool!
September 24th, 2025  
