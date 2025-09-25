Previous
Cloud Lights by marylandgirl58
Photo 489

Cloud Lights

Best on Black. So many variations of light. and the swirl in the cloud was amazing. Looks like it swallowed up the sun!

25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

Jerzy ace
What a fabulous cloud formation. Excellent shot
September 25th, 2025  
