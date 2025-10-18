Sign up
Previous
Photo 490
No Kings!! Selfie
Yup! That is me! Fighting for my country!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1664
photos
142
followers
410
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th October 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
protests
,
@marylandgirl58
Annie-Sue
ace
Well done for standing up to be counted.
October 21st, 2025
