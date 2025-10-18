Previous
No Kings!! Selfie by marylandgirl58
No Kings!! Selfie

Yup! That is me! Fighting for my country!
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Annie-Sue ace
Well done for standing up to be counted.
October 21st, 2025  
