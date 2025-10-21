Sign up
Photo 491
Sparrow Tonal Drawing
#AnnaMasonArt
Trying something different!
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1665
photos
142
followers
410
following
134% complete
View this month »
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Album One Main
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st October 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
marylandgirl58
mgwatercolor
Dorothy
ace
Very nice
October 23rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, it's beautiful
October 23rd, 2025
narayani
ace
Beautifully done
October 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 23rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Looks good.
October 23rd, 2025
